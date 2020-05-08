The new director general of the Federal Police, Rolando Alexandre de Souza, sent a message on the corporation’s intranet this Friday, 8, highlighting that “there are no parameters to measure the difficulties” that he and his peers will face in view of the pandemic of the new coronavirus and warning that “the crime does not go back and does not increase”, “taking advantage of the circumstances to perpetrate injustices”.

The text is shared after a push by the Bolsonaro government involving his first chosen to command the corporation Alexandre Ramagem.

“Fighting crime, in its most varied modes, such as corruption, drug and arms trafficking, environmental crimes, social security and many others, will be a daily mission and that we will seek tirelessly”, said the delegate. “The Federal Police is a unique body with great institutional awareness. I count on all of you. We are strong in the advanced line,” he said in another section of the text.

Rolando’s message circulates among his peers the day after the Advocacy-General of the Union (AGU) asked Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Supreme Federal Court, to reconsider the preliminary decision that suspended the appointment and inauguration of delegate Alexandre Ramage as chief executive. general of the Federal Police.

Document signed by the Union lawyer José Affonso de Albuquerque Netto joining this Thursday to the case files that resulted in the suspension of the appointment of Ramage records that the request is made “so that the act can be validly renewed” by President Jair Bolsonaro .

Bolsonaro’s insistence on Ramage, his friend and his children, causes malaise and distrust in the corporation. After all, he named Rolando Alexandre, but he does not give up what was barred by Alexandre de Moraes. Delegates heard by the report consider that the new summit of the institution may be insecure to start his administration, since the president insists on the ally that has been with him since he was elected.

