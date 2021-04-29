New Peugeot 508 Sport Engineered 2021, now on sale

The new Peugeot 508 and 508 SW Sport Engineered sports saloons are now on sale, equipped with plug-in hybridization technology… at this price.

April 28, 2021 (14:00 CET)

The details of the new Peugeot 508 and 508 Sport Engineered, on video.

Peugeot you can already show off your new sports saloons on the street and for the use and enjoyment of its customers. The new Peugeot 508 and 508 SW Sport Engineered, developed by the competition department of the French brand, are available in Spain from 62,000 and 63,200 euros, respectively.

Endowed with the Zero label from DGT and with a electric range of up to 46 kilometers, the most powerful street Peugeot in its history develop 360 hp and 520 Nm of torque, coming from a PureTech 200 petrol mechanic and two electric motors, one for each axis, which translates into a Four-wheel drive.

Interior of the Peugeot 508 and 508 Sport Engineered, with the i-Cockpit as the main protagonist.

The Electrical technology It will become the protagonist of future Peugeot sports cars, with this 508 being the pioneer in this regard. Its benefits give it away: from 0 to 100 km / h in 5.2 seconds, together with more contained consumption and emissions thanks to electrical technology; in fact, it certifies a level of CO2 emissions of 46 g / km. At our first contact We tell you all this and more in detail.

Peugeot Sport has also worked conscientiously aerodynamics and the exterior details of the new 508 and 508 Sport Engineered to achieve greater efficiency in every way. Among the details to highlight are the large front air intakes, the Exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels, the central grille made with 3D printing and, already inside, the Peugeot i-Cockpit with a 12.3-inch raised digital instrumentation and a 10-inch central HD touchscreen, as well as the new “Comfort-Fit” seats, upholstered in an elegant combination of fabric, Alcantara and Nappa Mistral leather.

