New peugeot 308 sw 2022. more elegant

Despite the rise of SUVs, some brands still maintain products in the wagon segment. Peugeot It is one of them and these days it presented its renewed 308 SW, ready to face the rivals of the VW house: Seat Leon Sportstourer, Skoda Octavia Combi and VW Golf Variant.

The new model expands its load capacity. It goes from 412 liters to 608 liters, giving families more space to load whatever they want. In addition, the 40:20:40 folding rear bench increases the volume to 1,634 liters, allowing you to load an object more than 1.85 meters long.

Compared to the previous 308 SW, the new model is six centimeters longer and 20 millimeters lower. In addition, the width of the axles varied and the windshield sports a more inclined construction, a detail that gives it an elegant air.

Compared to the 308 hatchback, the SW has a longer rear overhang (21 cm) for more cargo area. The tailgate is hands-free to open and with useful features like a 12V power outlet, two storage nets, bag hooks, and LED lighting.

High-end version includes LED head and tail lights, 16, 17 and 18-inch wheels and dual 10-inch screens in the cabin.

Like the five-door model, wagon uses EMP2 platform but offers two additional plug-in hybrid configurations: HYBRID 225 e-EAT8 and HYBRID 180 e-EAT8. The versions with 1.2 3-cylinder petrol engines: PureTech 110 S&S BVM6, PureTech 130 S&S BVM6 and PureTech 130 S&S EAT8. The 1.5-liter 4-cylinder diesel variants: BlueHdi 130 S&S BVM6 and BlueHdi 130 S&S EAT8.

Further, Peugeot confirmed an all-electric 308 hatchback, but does not yet secure the equivalent wagon version. The hatchback is already being sold in European markets, while the wagon will only arrive in early 2022. Both models will be assembled at the factory in Stellantis in Mulhouse, France.

