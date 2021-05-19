New Peugeot 308: First contact with the French model

The compact models of Peugeot They have always known how to adapt very well to the times, and the best proof of this is that they tend to be in the top positions of the sales rankings. The current generation 308 hit the market in 2014, but it still looks fresh and modern. Anyway, the new Peugeot 308 represents a major change in the signature of the lion.

Just yesterday we had a first contact with the new Peugeot 308, which will hit the streets in October although from June it can already be booked. That’s talking about the five-door bodywork, since the Peugeot 308 SW family starts orders in September and lands in dealerships in January 2022. We tell you all the details and first impressions with the new Peugeot compact.

But before going fully into work, keep in mind that the new 308 is the person in charge of showing the new image of Peugeot. It is also the first to use the new company logo. Therefore, the responsibility of this model is high, although we are sure that it will like it and that it will sell a lot on the European market.

According to the Gala brand, this new generation is mainly focused on relatively young, active and modern clients, and with a medium or medium high purchasing power.

The new Peugeot 308 is groundbreaking and very sporty

All the aesthetics of the new Peugeot 308 draws a lot of attention. For this static presentation, the brand opted for a unit with the GT Pack finish (top of the range) and the new Olivine Green color. With this set it will be difficult for us not to feel observed when driving on the streets, as it is really striking.

Starting with the frontal, the new personality and character of the car is reflected in every point of this front area. Take a look at the huge grille and its interior weave or the generous size of the new logo. To give the front even more presence, the license plate is located in the lower area of ​​the aggressive bumper. No less remarkable are the headlights, very thin and with Matrix LED technology in the higher versions, also using the already recognizable fangs for the daytime running lights.

Regarding the side, in the GT and GT Pack versions the renewed emblem of the Gallic signature is also placed on the front wings. Peugeot wants us to be aware of the new style of the brand and the change of the logo; has become clear, right? On the other hand, we can highlight the belt line that communicates the headlights with the taillights, as well as the 18 inch wheels in black using the exposed unit.

The available tires range from 16 to 18 inches.

And now reaching the rear, the new 308 follows the line of the 208 (test here) but with greater aggressiveness. It integrates an upper roof spoiler to improve aerodynamics, but the most characteristic point is the LED backlight, which is also specific for GT and GT Pack finishes. The hatchback shapes are bulky, with the release button hidden in the center stripe, just above the Peugeot logo.

Body dimensions on the new Peugeot 308 5-door

It is important to bear in mind that there are changes compared to the predecessor model also in the outer dimensions. For example, now it’s 11 centimeters longer, while the wheelbase has been widened by 5.5 centimeters to improve space in the rear seats. The height has been reduced by 2 centimeters. Thus, the dimensions are as follows:

Length Width Height Battle Length Width Height Battle 4.36 m. 1.80 m. 1.44 m. 2.67 m.

Renovation inside, with a high quality

For its part, the interior has also received a profound renovation, resorting to the new i-Cockpit design and relocating many controls and components. Starting with the steering wheel, it is a new design, especially changing the button panel, although the style of the rim is similar to that seen in the 208, 2008 or 508.

Above the steering wheel we see the new digital instrument cluster, which already has 10 inches as standard. In the higher versions it also adds a three-dimensional projection of some information. Of course, it is multi-configurable to suit the driver.

But more striking is the 10-inch central touch screen, which takes care of the main infotainment functions. It follows the line that we have already seen in other recent cars of the brand, but adds a second touch surface with large configurable “buttons” so that we have the shortcuts that interest us the most, thus avoiding losing a lot of time viewing the road.

We have been able to mess around with it a bit and it seems to have good fluidity and speed when going from one menu to another or selecting some changes. In any case, I still think that the basic functions of the air conditioner should go outside this screen. And leaving this aspect a bit, it does not seem logical to me that the hazard lights button is so far from the driver. Anyway, we’ll take a closer look at it in a few months, when we can test the car well.

And new center console

Going down towards the center of the vehicle, the center console gets a whole new look. Under the touch screen we have a surface to charge the mobile, and then the start button and the gear change selector appear in the automatic variants. We do not know how the Peugeot 308 will have solved this aspect for the manual versions. That surface ends with a button for driving modes and the electric parking brake.

I was also struck by the perceived quality in the passenger compartment. It is true that this unit is pre-series, so the settings are not entirely final. However, the materials have a very, very good feel to most upholstery, especially around the dashboard and doors. For their part, AGR certified sports seats They have stood out for being soft and really pleasant to the touch, although to test them correctly you have to spend hours and hours sitting on them.

More space and comfort for the rear seats of the Peugeot 308

If you wonder about space, it is enough in the front seats. But it is also true that Peugeot is getting into the habit of placing somewhat high and wide center consoles, thus reducing the feeling of slack for the driver and his passenger. This will depend a bit on individual tastes.

In the second row you can see that longer wheelbase, because now we have more room for the knees. As is customary in most C-segment cars, it has a focus for four occupants and not for five, as the central square is impractical. And for the rest, we have central air vents, two USB sockets, bags on the backrests and a central armrest.

Meanwhile, the cubic trunk 412 liters capacity, of which 28 are compartmentalized spaces under the floor. But these data correspond only to the five-door Peugeot 308 in its versions with traditional engines, as the plug-in hybrid options lose load capacity and are left with 361 liters.

Two petrol, one diesel and two plug-in hybrids

And moving on to the engine section, the new Peugeot 308 will hit the European market with two power levels in gasoline, one in diesel and two in plug-in hybrids. Notably thermal engines do not have any type of microhybridization, so the Eco label will not be available on the new 308s, at least initially. They will have the distinctive C and Zero Emissions.

The new Peugeot 308 takes the already known EMP2 modular platform.

Gasoline:

1.2 PureTech 110 hp 6-speed manual 1.2 PureTech 130 hp 6-speed manual 1.2 PureTech 130 hp 8-speed automatic

Diesel:

1.5 BlueHDi 130 hp 6-speed manual 1.5 BlueHDi 130 hp 8-speed automatic

Plug-in hybrids:

Hybrid 225 hp e-EAT8 Hybrid 180 hp e-EAT8

By going a little deeper with the PHEV variants, the electrical system will consist of a 12.4 kWh battery and an 81 kW (110 hp) electric motor mated to the e-EAT8 transmission. The difference in power is given by the thermal engine, which in the case of the least powerful will be a 150 hp PureTech gasoline, and in the most powerful it increases its performance to 180 hp. The electric autonomy will be approximately 60 kilometers in the approved cycles.

According to the data provided by the brand, in a standard 8 Amp outlet, the full charge takes about 7 hours if the 3.7 kW single-phase charger is used. Meanwhile, in a 32 A Wallbox type charging station with the 7.4 kW charger it is completed in just under 2 hours.

ADAS (driving aids and active safety)

As in any new car, there is no lack of a large cast of driving assistants and active safety systems, the well-known ADAS. In the Peugeot 308 the set called Drive Assist 2.0.

In this sense, the French compact may have interesting novelties such as the semi automatic lane change to facilitate overtaking simply by putting on the turn signal, adapting the speed in a curve or proposing to regulate speed according to traffic signs.

To this must be added the blind spot control with a range of up to 75 meters, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Self Cleaning Reversing Camera, 360 Degree Parking Assist or E-Call + automatic emergency call, that in addition to giving the usual information, it also tells the emergency center the number of occupants in the crashed car.

Five trim levels, but still without prices

To know the final prices of the new Peugeot 308 we will have to wait a few weeks, as it is in June when the reservation list opens. In any case, the brand from the neighboring country has already reported that five trim levels will be offered in Spain, which are ordered as follows: Active Pack, Allure, Allure Pack, GT and GT Pack.

Gallery Peugeot 308