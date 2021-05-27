New owners of Atlético San Luis promise the Liga MX title

After the “relegation” of Atlético San Luis in the Clausura 2021, the Atlético de Madrid will leave the team to make way for new investors, who already promise the title of the MX League short term.

In an interview for ESPN Digital, Jacobo Payán, who has part of the team’s shares, pointed out that the new owners who are about to arrive at San Luis come with a very important investment and with short-term goals, such as being champions in two years.

Also read: La Liga: Zinedine Zidane would no longer be Real Madrid’s technical director

“They told me that in two years they will be champions,” said Payán, who also owns the Alfonso Lastras Stadium.

Jeff Luhnow and Carlos Alazraki, are the businessmen who will take command of San Luis after three years of the Colchonero team at the helm, in a change that seems to be quite beneficial for the Potosí team.

Now the only thing missing is the arrival of these two investors to the whole of San Luis to be made official so that the “injection of money” by this foreign investment begins and the team is restructured.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: