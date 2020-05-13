New coronavirus outbreaks have been recorded worldwide, as governments try to balance the reopening of their economies with the need to avoid a second wave of infections and the death toll globally today was unstoppable at 300,000, to five and a half months after the outbreak of the disease in China.

In the Wuhan city, where the pandemic began last December, authorities began testing its 11 million inhabitants as part of a program that will last ten days, after the city of central China registered a small outbreak of six new cases among its residents.

In Latin America, Threatening to become one of the epicenters of the pandemic as winter approaches, Chile today decreed a total quarantine in all of Greater Santiago starting next Friday after registering a daily record of 2,660 new infections.

In Mexico, the government announced today that it will reopen its automotive, mining, and construction industries on May 18, and that as of June 1, a gradual lifting of sanitary measures will begin according to the situation in each state.

The announcement came after the day with the most deaths from Covid-19 in Mexico, adding 353 deaths in 24 hours to accumulate almost 4,000 dead and 38,000 sick, although authorities believe they have managed to flatten the curve.

In Paraguay, one of the least affected South American countries, the government said it is studying applying different levels of its quarantine according to the region after positive cases rebounded in recent days and exceeded 700, largely due to the entry of infected people from Brazil. , the Latin American country with the most infections and deaths from the virus.

The coronavirus crisis, which has profoundly disrupted daily life throughout the world, continued to give away unthinkable postcards today.

In Portugal, the Sanctuary of Fatima, built in 1921, today celebrated a new anniversary of the apparitions of the Virgin, in 1917, but for the first time in almost 100 years it did so without pilgrims amid the security measures implemented to contain the coronavirus.

The search for a balance between health and economy has unleashed tensions in many countries, often in the form of a dispute between the central government and the regions, which in some cases reject the easing of quarantines and in others demand that they be extended.

At United Kingdom, The second country in number of deaths from the virus -more than 33,000- England began to lift some restrictions today and to allow, among other things, staying longer outside the home or meeting a friend in the park, but with social distance.

These first steps were announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson four days ago, but apply only in England as the other semi-autonomous regions, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, deemed them premature and maintained confinement.

Something similar happened in Ecuador and Bolivia, where the vast majority of regions and municipalities have decided to maintain restrictions despite being empowered to make them more flexible.

The opposite case occurred in Italy, which partially lifted its quarantine last week and then recorded a sharp increase in cases, but the central government still had to give in to the regions and accept that they resume certain activities that it intended to authorize only in June.

At Lebanon, the government returned to order a total quarantine of four days from Wednesday night after registering an increase in confirmed infections and that officials complained that people ignored the social distancing.

Pakistan recorded more than 2,000 infections in a single day last Saturday, after the government eased the quarantine and people overflowed markets and elsewhere.

In United States, which with almost 1.4 million cases and more than 83,000 deaths is the country hardest hit by the pandemic, the highest authority on infectious diseases warned that many states and cities could experience more deaths from Covid-19, the disease that causes the new coronavirus, and greater economic damage if they relieve restrictions in a very hasty way.

“There is a real risk of an outbreak that may not be controlled,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the United States, testifying yesterday before a Senate Committee.

Fauci’s testimony runs contrary to President Donald Trump’s wishes.

Ahead of the November elections, the Republican president is eager to revive the economy and has urged people to demonstrate against orders to stay at their governors’ home and has expressed confidence that the coronavrius will fade as Summer progresses and Americans return to work.

The country has suffered an unprecedented disaster from the coronavirus crisis, and more than 30 million people lost their jobs in seven weeks.

Globally, the virus has already infected more than 4.2 million people and killed more than 290,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University database.

In Africa, Lesotho, the only one of the 54 countries on the continent that had no confirmed cases of coronavirus, today announced its first contagion.

