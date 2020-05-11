Seoul, May 11 . .- The new outbreak detected in a nightlife area of ​​Seoul has put South Korea in check, which is trying to locate more than 3,000 at-risk individuals today, and has forced to delay in a week the imminent reopening of schools.

The Asian country reported today 35 new infections (the highest number in a month), 29 of which correspond to this new focus, which in total has caused 90 infections in different parts of the country, although the capital region, where 26 million live People, half of the country’s population, get the worst of it with at least 79 cases.

There are exactly 3,061 people the South Korean authorities were trying to contact today in order to contain this new outbreak.

According to the mandatory registration established at the entrance of the five nightclubs in the Itaewon neighborhood in Seoul, which have acted as a vector for this contagion, 5,517 people visited them between April 24 and May 6, the date on which they detected the first positive (a 29-year-old man) that set off the alarm.

Of those 5,517 people, 3,031 remain unreachable, the mayor of the South Korean capital Park Won-soon said today in an interview with public radio KBS.

In addition, the bad thing is that it is believed that of them, more than half (1,982 people) gave false names and phone numbers as they were establishments linked to the LGTBI community, strongly discriminated against and stigmatized in South Korea.

South Korean authorities have sent SMS messages to all the phones in the country asking those who visited the establishments on those dates to undergo PCR screening and to be isolated for 14 days even if they are negative.

For his part, the Prime Minister, Chung Sye-kyun, stressed, in statements collected by the Yonhap agency, the importance of testing all these risky subjects very quickly, as has been done so far in the Asian country to control the virus, if you want to avoid a strong spike in cases.

Unfortunately, he stressed, only 2,456 people have so far stepped forward to undergo testing, and so “the testing rate (linked to the outbreak) is still less than half.”

The authorities are studying fining those who were in these bars and who decide not to cooperate, while ensuring that they can guarantee the confidentiality of those who will pass the test.

However, at this time the Itaewon outbreak is the only asset in the country, since of the 35 cases reported today six were imported and the rest are all linked to the five bars.

This, together with the fact that quarantine is compulsory for those who went to the aforementioned premises, may deter those who want to continue to keep their visits to these bars secret from family, friends or colleagues.

Either way, the Seoul Metropolitan Police has already activated a response unit with more than 2,100 officers who will be in charge of supporting the tracking system that South Korea often uses to review card payments, GPS phone data or camera images. closed circuit to locate all risk subjects.

SCHOOLS CLOSED AT LEAST ANOTHER WEEK

The new outbreak was identified just on the date – May 6 – when South Korea, where there has been no confinement and the virus seemed highly controlled until last week, had just activated a new, more lax phase-out that includes the restart of sports leagues -without the public- or the staggered reopening of schools.

Given the spike in infections, today the Ministry of Education announced that the start of the face-to-face classes scheduled for this Wednesday, May 13, will be delayed by a week.

The announcement has been greeted with relief by many parents, as more than 160,000 people have signed petitions for the government to postpone the opening of classrooms.

Until now, the coronavirus has forced South Korean schools to start the course completely online in April, one month after the date in which the academic year usually begins.

The detection of the Itaewon outbreak has also forced the closure, until further notice, of bars and nightlife venues in the region around the South Korean capital.

Andrés Sánchez Braun

