New Orleans Pelicans win over Boston Celtics 109-115

Mar 30, 2021 at 4:53 AM CEST

New Orleans Pelicans managed to win in front of Boston Celtics away by 109-115 on a new NBA day. In the previous day, the Boston Celtics players achieved the victory away from home against Oklahoma city thunder by 94-111. For their part, the New Orleans Pelicans also beat at home Dallas mavericks by 112-103 and after this result they accumulate a streak of four wins in their last five games. For now New Orleans Pelicans would be left out of the play-off positions with 21 victories in 46 games played, while Boston Celtics it remains tied to games won with the Play-off positions with 23 games won out of 47 played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

During the first quarter there were alternations on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors got a 14-2 run during the quarter and ended with 27-32. After this, during the second quarter the visiting team’s players managed to distance themselves in the light and had a maximum difference of nine points (30-39) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 28-32. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 55-64 points before the break.

In the third quarter the local team players reduced distances in the electronic, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 10-2 and the quarter ended with a partial result of 26-24 (and an 81-88 total). Finally, in the course of the last quarter the local players also reduced distances, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 13-0, although not enough to win the game and the quarter ended with a partial result of 28-27 , thus ending the clash with a final result of 109-115 in favor of the visitors.

During the match, New Orleans Pelicans took the victory thanks to 28 points, three assists and eight rebounds from Zion Williamson and the 25 points, nine assists and a rebound of Brandon ingram. The 34 points, five assists and nine rebounds of Jayson tatum and the 23 points, four assists and four rebounds of Kemba walker they were not enough for Boston Celtics could win the game.

On the next round of the NBA, Boston Celtics will measure his strength with Dallas mavericks in it Td garden. For his part, in the next game, New Orleans Pelicans will be measured with Orlando Magic in it Smoothie King Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.