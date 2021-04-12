New Orleans Pelicans win 109-116 over Cleveland Cavaliers

Apr 12, 2021 at 3:52 AM CEST

New Orleans Pelicans took the victory against Cleveland Cavaliers away from home by 109-116 on a new NBA day. Previously, Cleveland Cavaliers players suffered a loss at home to Toronto raptors 115-135, adding a total of three consecutive losses in their last five games, while the New Orleans Pelicans defeated at home Philadelphia 76ers 101-94, adding a total of three victories in their last five games. For the moment New Orleans Pelicans it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 24 games won out of 53 played. For its part, Cleveland CavaliersAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for now with 19 games won out of 53 played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

In the first quarter there were alternations in the electronic, in fact, the locals achieved a partial 10-2 during the quarter, although finally the local team ended up distancing themselves and concluded with a result of 39-29. After this, during the second quarter the visitors cut distances, in fact, they achieved a partial of 11-2, which ended with a partial result of 29-33. After this, the teams reached the break with a 68-62 in the light.

During the third quarter the players of New Orleans Pelicans They closed the gap again on the scoreboard and the fourth ended with a partial score of 26-28 and a total of 94-90. Finally, in the last quarter there were again several movements on the scoreboard until the visiting team managed to close the room with a partial result 15-26, thus ending the clash with a final result of 109-116 in favor of the visiting team. .

During the meeting they highlighted Zion Williamson Y Brandon ingram for his contributions to the team, after getting 38 points, four assists and nine rebounds and 27 points, eight assists and four rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Dean wade Y Kevin Love, with 21 points, two assists and six rebounds and 19 points, three assists and five rebounds respectively.

In the next NBA game, New Orleans Pelicans you will see the faces with Sacramento Kings in the Smoothie King Center. For its part, Cleveland Cavaliers will seek victory against Charlotte hornets in the Spectrum Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.