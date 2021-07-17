New Orleans Pelicans will announce their new coach as soon as the NBA Finals are over

New Orleans Pelicans He already has a head coach for the next NBA season. This has been advanced by ESPN journalist Andrew Lopez. The chosen one is none other than Willie green, former league player and current assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns.

The fact that the arrival of the new ‘head coach’ has not been made official still has to do with the decision of the Pelicans to wait until the end of the NBA Finals. The Suns are in the middle of a highly contested tie for the ring, which will reach a minimum to the sixth game after the last victory of the Milwaukee Bucks (2-2).