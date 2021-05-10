New Orleans Pelicans take 110-112 win over Charlotte Hornets

05/10/2021 at 4:20 AM CEST

New Orleans Pelicans won at home to Charlotte hornets by 110-112 in a new day of the NBA. Previously, Charlotte Hornets players managed to win at home against Orlando Magic 122-112, while the New Orleans Pelicans lost at home with Philadelphia 76ers by 109-107. For the moment New Orleans Pelicans it would be left out of the play-off positions with 31 games won out of 68 played. For its part, Charlotte hornetsAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for now with 33 victories in 68 games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

During the first quarter New Orleans Pelicans He was the main dominator, in fact, he got a 12-2 run and went on to win by 10 points (5-15) to finish with 25-34. Later, in the second quarter there were alternations in the light until concluding with a partial result of 42-23. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 67-57 in the electronic.

In the course of the third quarter, the New Orleans Pelicans players managed to get closer on the scoreboard, in fact, they achieved a 12-2 partial in this quarter until concluding with a partial result of 29-32 (96-89). Finally, during the last quarter there were again several leader changes on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 14-23. After all this, the clash ended with a final score of 110-112 for the visiting team players.

The victory of New Orleans Pelicans was built on 24 points, 11 assists and four rebounds from Eric Bledsoe and the 18 points and eight rebounds of Jaxson hayes. The 43 points, four assists and five rebounds of Terry rozier and the 22 points, five assists and four rebounds of Lamelo Ball they were not enough for Charlotte hornets could win the game.

After winning this match, the next duel of New Orleans Pelicans will be against Memphis Grizzlies in the Fedexforum, while in the next meeting, Charlotte hornets you will see the faces with Denver nuggets in the Spectrum Center. Check the full NBA schedule.