New Orleans Pelicans looking to trade their draft pick 10 for an NBA veteran

Approaching movements in New Orleans Pelicans. This is indicated by the latest NBA rumors. According to . reporter, Zach Harper, the Louisiana franchise intends to transfer its 10th pick from Draft 2021 with the aim of incorporating a veteran player to its squad.

As Harper himself puts it, the Pelicans “consider that they already have enough young players on their team to maintain their lottery selection.” Following the disappointing 2020/21 season, New Orleans hopes it can begin to create a winning culture to keep its main star, Zion Williamson, in the future.