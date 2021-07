New Orleans Pelicans probes the market in search of the ideal coach to lead a project full of talent, but who has not yet shown great competitiveness. The favorite, according to NBA rumors endorsed by ESPN, would be Willie green, an assistant to the Phoenix Suns this season and who has had several seasons of experience as an assistant in Golden State Warriors, of the 12 he has been working in the league. He is only 39 years old and would become the third youngest coach in the NBA.