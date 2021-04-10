New Orleans Pelicans beat Philadelphia 76ers (101-94)

04/10/2021 at 05:21 CEST

New Orleans Pelicans took the victory at home against Philadelphia 76ers by 101-94 in a new day of the NBA. On the previous day, the New Orleans Pelicans players were defeated at home against Brooklyn nets by 139-111. For their part, the Philadelphia 76ers defeated away from home to Boston Celtics by 96-106. For the moment New Orleans Pelicans would be left out of the Play-offs with 23 games won out of 52 played, while Philadelphia 76ers continues in play-off positions with 35 victories in 52 games played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

During the first quarter there were several movements on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors achieved a partial 10-2 during the quarter until ending with a result of 23-22. Later, the second quarter again had several changes of leader in the electronic until finishing with a partial result of 27-28. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 50-50 in the light.

During the third quarter the local team was the main dominator, in fact, the team achieved a 14-2 partial in this quarter and had a maximum difference of nine points (74-65) until concluding with a partial result of 26-18 and a total of 76-68. Finally, in the last quarter the visitors cut distances, although it was insufficient to win the match and the quarter ended with a partial result of 25-26, thus ending the match with a final result of 101-94 in favor of New Orleans Pelicans.

During the match, New Orleans Pelicans took the victory thanks to 37 points, eight assists and 15 rebounds from Zion Williamson and the 17 points, two assists and eight rebounds of Brandon ingram. The 23 points, three assists and seven rebounds of Tobias Harris and the 14 points, an assist and nine rebounds of Joel embiid they were not enough for Philadelphia 76ers could win the game.

On the next round of the NBA, New Orleans Pelicans will face Cleveland Cavaliers in the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. For its part, the next game of Philadelphia 76ers will be against Oklahoma city thunder in the Chesapeake Energy Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.