New Orleans Pelicans beat Houston Rockets (115-122)

04/05/2021 at 05:20 CEST

New Orleans Pelicans won as a visitor to Houston Rockets by 115-122 on a new NBA day. In the previous round, the Houston Rockets players lost at home against Boston Celtics 118-102, so after the game they added a total of five consecutive defeats. For their part, the New Orleans Pelicans also lost at home with Atlanta Hawks by 103-126. For now New Orleans Pelicans would be left out of the Play-off positions with 22 games won out of 49 played, while Houston RocketsAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 13 games won out of 49 played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter the leadership was in the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans players, in fact, they achieved a 12-1 partial in this quarter and had a maximum difference of 12 points (11-23) until finishing with a result of 27 -38. After this, in the second quarter the visiting team maintained its difference and concluded with a partial result of 32-32. After this, the players reached the break with a 59-70 score.

During the third quarter there was a comeback by the local team, making the maximum difference (three points) at the end of the quarter and ending with a partial result of 33-19 (and a 92-89 total). Finally, the last quarter featured both contenders, with movements on the scoreboard until the visiting team managed to close the quarter with a partial result 23-33. Finally, the clash ended with a final score of 115-122 for the visiting team players.

Much of the victory of New Orleans Pelicans was cemented from 27 points, nine assists and four rebounds of Lonzo ball and the 15 points, an assist and 12 rebounds of Willy Hernangomez. The 26 points, three assists and eight rebounds of Kelly Olynyk and the 15 points, three assists and 12 rebounds of Christian wood they were not enough for Houston Rockets could win the game.

In the next match of the competition, Houston Rockets will measure his strength with Phoenix suns in it Toyota Center. For its part, the next rival of New Orleans Pelicans be Atlanta Hawks, with which you will see the faces in the State Farm Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.