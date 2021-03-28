New Orleans Pelicans beat Dallas Mavericks 112-103

03/28/2021 at 6:20 AM CEST

New Orleans Pelicans managed to win at home to Dallas mavericks by 112-103 on a new NBA day. Previously, New Orleans Pelicans players suffered a home loss to Denver nuggets by 108-113. For their part, the Dallas Mavericks also lost at home with Indiana Pacers 94-109, completing a three-game losing streak in the last five games. New Orleans Pelicans, after the game, it remains out of the Play-off positions for now with 20 games won out of 45 played, while Dallas mavericks it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 23 games won out of 44 played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter had several movements on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals achieved a 13-0 run during the quarter, although the home team finally ended up distancing themselves and ended with a result of 35-20. Then in the second room Dallas mavericks managed to tie the game through a comeback, in fact, the team achieved a partial 17-0 during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 18-33. After this, the players accumulated a total of 53-53 points before the break.

During the third quarter again there were several movements on the scoreboard, which ended with a partial result of 27-25 (80-78). Finally, in the course of the last quarter there were again alternations on the scoreboard until it concluded with a partial result of 32-25. After all this, the match ended with a result of 112-103 for New Orleans Pelicans.

Much of the victory of New Orleans Pelicans was cemented from 38 points, six assists and five rebounds of Zion Williamson and the 20 points, an assist and five rebounds of Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The 30 points, three assists and five rebounds of Tim Hardaway Jr. and the 24 points, four assists and two rebounds of Jalen brunson they were not enough for Dallas mavericks won the match.

In the next NBA game, New Orleans Pelicans will play against Boston Celtics in it Td garden. For its part, the next game of Dallas mavericks will be against Oklahoma city thunder in it Chesapeake Energy Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.