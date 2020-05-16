Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Resident Evil 3 Remake It came after a wave of speculation and the success that the reinvention of the second installment left on the taste buds of survival-horror fans in early 2019.

However, this new installment seems to have made some more daring decisions that did not fully convince fans. The length of the game, refocusing on shooting, eliminating puzzles, and most importantly, reinventing a certain part of Nemesis, the main enemy of the game.

The official PlayStation blog revealed details about the arrival of the multiplayer mode, Project Resistance, and the arrival of Nemesis which not only revealed some details of the creative process that gave new life to the lethal enemy of Resident Evil 3, as it was also a space which confirmed a change in the franchise lore and established a connection to Resident Evil 4.

According to the article, one of the team’s objectives was to find out how to artificially recreate a parasite that would eventually become The pests, which gave rise to NE-α. The process faced the impossibility of finding a host for NE-α that could keep the parasite in stable parameters while it developed until turning this organism into a Bio Organic weapon.

While that was going on, the Umbrella division in America worked with the Virus-T and succeeded in creating the Tyrant, which was used as a base by the European division resulting in the creation of Nemesis. Despite the fact that the project showed promising results, the haste made it necessary to equip the host with a restrictive kit that limited the possibilities of NE-α in terms of mutations. In this sense, Sakata pointed out that the team looked for an image that would account for the contrast between the Tyrant, finished project, and Nemesis, an incomplete project but capable of infecting other organisms with NE-α.

Finally, the creative pointed out that it is this relationship between Nemesis and NE-α that serves as a link with Resident Evil 4, which inevitably makes one think that the remake of this installment is almost official: “we decided to include this ability Final due to the presence of the Cattle in Resident Evil 4.

What do you think? Do you agree with the arrival of a reinvention of the franchise’s fourth numbered installment? Leave us a comment!

So now you know. Resident Evil 3: [i]Remake arrived on April 3, 2020.[/i]

