Undoubtedly right now, online concerts are the solution for all of us who love music to stay sane on these days when festivals and live shows have been canceled or postponed by the pandemic around the world due to the coronavirus. Many bands that we love and admire are giving performances at a distance and others have decided to put some legendary concerts on the internet, as New Order will.

It turns out that the band that was born from the ashes of Joy Division, has announced that next Friday, April 17, it will broadcast the concert they gave in 2017 as part of the Manchester International Festival. In that year they presented a show called New Order + Liam Gillick, where The electro-pop icons collaborated with this great British artist in a visually stunning immersive show, They worked hand in hand to set up a stage never seen before in their concerts, where they mixed their greatest successes with a staging.

As if it was not enough to have Liam Gillick to mount this show and as a curious fact, New Order recorded this presentation at Old Granada studios in Manchester, exactly the same place where Joy Division made its television debut in 1978 on Tony Wilson’s So It Goes show, where they played some of their most legendary songs as “Shadowplay”. So as you will see, this concert was quite special.

This year, New Order had a huge tour of the United States planned along with the Pet Shop Boys themselvesAlthough, thanks to the pandemic that broke out, it has had to be postponed until further notice. Either way With the premiere of this concert we will have a chance to see a unique show and thus remember why we love this bandota completely..

Remember that This New Order show will air next Friday, April 17, starting at 1:30 pm (Central Mexico time) through the YouTube channel of the Manchester International Festival. But while that day comes, here is a taste of what you can see at the concert of the legendary Manchester band: