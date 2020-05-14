Telecommunications operators are starting his particular de-escalated. We do not know if this will also go in phases, but what is certain is that your commercial proposals already have a different color. The experience of visiting the website of one of them today is far from what happened a few weeks ago. Big letters, percentages and negative symbols are back, come on, offers, discounts and promotions.

Until the time of writing this news, there are several offers that have already been activated in convergent offers, but also in mobile-only ones. At the moment, it seems that Movistar slightly deviates from this policy and only maintains its infinite contract as offer of the month.

Orange Deals

In the case of the French operator Orange we have a 50% discount for 3 months on all Orange Love rates. This offer remains until may 31 for new registrations, portabilities from another operator or prepaid rate change, hiring any Love Pack. It is not compatible with migrations from Amena, or rate changes.

Also until May 31 we can get 12 months of Amazon Prime for Love packs: Initial, Medium and Medium Max or 24 months for Love packs Unlimited, Unlimited Max, Unlimited Premium, Unlimited Premium Max.

In the case of Love Medium Max, we have a 100% discount on the monthly fee of the Smartphone line 0 additional cents as long as we keep the Love Medio Max pack contracted and Orange continues to extend the promotion monthly.

In the field of Go rates mobile contract discount reaches 50% for 6 months or 12 months only in the case of Go Top. This discount allows us to get Go Up with unlimited data for 17.98 euros for 6 months or Go Top with unlimited data for 23.98 euros for 12 months.

Vodafone Deals

At Vodafone we are going to be able to get a rate discount for new clients (new registrations) and for existing mobile or landline clients convergent. This will be € 29 / month in the Vodafone One Extra rate, € 33 / month in the Vodafone One Unlimited rate, € 43 in Vodafone One Unlimited Super, and € 55 / month in Vodafone One Unlimited Total1Gbps for 3 months with the commitment of keep the line 12 months.

In the case of mobiles, the 25 euros discount for 12 months that allow us to have the unlimited Super for 20.99 euros or the Unlimited Total for 24.99 euros per month. The discount does not apply to the Unlimited, which maintains its price at 40.99 euros.

MoreMobile Deals

In the case of the MásMóvil Group, we have to go to Yoigo to find the discounts. In this case, we have a 20% discount for 12 months to contract two of their mobile rates with 40GB or 60GB to navigate (2 lines in the latter case). In addition, until June 30, both rates offer us unlimited data to navigate.

