New opportunity in Kenya for the Spanish on the European Tour

03/22/2021 at 7:51 PM CET

The European Tour repeats its headquarters this week, with the dispute, starting this Tuesday, of the Kenya Savannah Classic, a tournament at the Karen Country Club, Nairobi, and that brings back good memories for the Spanish. ‘Sebas’ García Rodriguez finished fourth, while the Catalan Pep Angles was eighth in his first appearance of the season.

Along with Angles, there will be extensive Spanish representation, with Álvaro Quirós, Sebastián García Rodríguez, Jorge Campillo, Adrián Otaegui , Alejandro Cañizares, and Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño.

We will also have two other Catalan professionals in action in Nairobi, Carlos Pigem and Emilio Cuartero, from Lleida, who could not overcome the cut last week at the Magical Kenya Open. Therefore, ssecond chance for them, who must also take advantage of the tournaments where they enter the table.

The Kenya Savannah Classic makes its debut on the European Tour, kicking off exceptionally on Tuesday with a million euros in prize money. The South African Justin Harding, winner last week, will try to win for the second week in a row, something that hasn’t happened since 2017.