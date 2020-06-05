OPPO’s most iconic range of mobiles has just received a refresh in China with two new smartphones where design and photographic capabilities prevail: the OPPO Reno4 and OPPO Reno 4 Pro are now official. Attractive with quality hardware and with everything necessary to offer a pleasant experience.

The OPPO mid-range takes a new leap in quality with two new phones, both skimming the line of high-end smartphones. With 5G included thanks to the Snapdragon 765GAnd with crazy fast charging, the OPPO Reno4 and OPPO Reno 4 Pro are ready to conquer those looking for a powerful, well-balanced and exquisitely designed phone.

OPPO Reno4 and OPPO Reno 4 Pro datasheet

Oppo Reno4 5G

Oppo Reno4 Pro 5G

screen

6.4-inch AMOLED

20: 9 ratio

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080

Gorilla Glass 6

6.5-inch AMOLED

20: 9 ratio

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080

Gorilla Glass 6

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 2.4GHz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 2.4GHz

Versions

8GB / 128GB

8GB / 256GB

8GB / 128GB

12GB / 256GB

Frontal camera

32 megapixel f / 2.4

2 megapixel f / 2.4

32 megapixel f / 2.4

Rear cameras

48 megapixel f / 1.7

8 megapixel f / 2.2 SGA 119º

2 megapixel f / 2.4 black and white

4K video @ 30fps

48 megapixel f / 1.7

12 megapixel f / 2.2 SGA 120º

13 megapixel f / 2.4 Zoom 2X

4K video @ 30fps

Drums

4,020 mAh

65W fast charge

4,000 mAh

65W fast charge

Connectivity

Dual 5G + 4G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

Gps

NFC

USB Type-C

Dual 5G + 4G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

Gps

NFC

USB Type-C

Operating system

Android 10

ColorOS 7.0

Android 10

ColorOS 7.0

Dimensions and weight

159.3 x 74 x 7.8 mm

183 grams

159.6 x 72.5 x 7.6 mm

172 grams

Others

On-screen fingerprint reader

On-screen fingerprint reader

Snapdragon 765G and next-generation mobile connectivity

OPPO has caught up with the Snapdragon 765G processor as it returns to being the brain of the mid-range ‘with high aspirations’. SoC with plenty of power for any task, and capable of giving access to 5G networks, The Snapdragon 765G guarantees a quality experience on both phones. And with the rest of the base hardware up to the task: both the OPPO Reno4 and the OPPO Reno4 Pro include 8 GB of RAM; with a minimum of 128 GB of storage. Of course, they do not have a socket for SD cards.

The OPPO Reno4’s screen amounts to 6.4 inches; staying slightly above that of the OPPO Reno4 Pro: 6.5 inches. Both are AMOLED, also trimmed; with the difference that the OPPO Reno4 has two front cameras, one 32 megapixel and the other 2 megapixel (ToF). For its part, the OPPO Reno4 Pro only uses the 43 megapixel sensor; gaining curved edges for the screen and 90Hz refresh rate.

OPPO Reno4 Pro

Behind the phones are a rectangular photographic module with protruding lenses. The combination varies depending on the model, one of the few differences between the two: the OPPO Reno 4 has a triple camera with a 48-megapixel main sensor8-megapixel wide-angle and 2-megapixel monochrome sensor to enhance portrait mode. For its part, the OPPO Reno4 Pro mounts the main 48-megapixel camera, a 12-megapixel wide-angle and a 13-megapixel 2x telephoto camera. Good photographic and also video capabilities: OPPO maintains its excellent stabilization in these two new models.

Dementia fast charging of 65 W

OPPO Reno4

The OPPO Reno4 have a 4,000 mAh battery (4,020 mAh in the Reno4) that recharges in 36 minutes, always according to the manufacturer. For this they make use of a 65 SuperoVOOC 2.0 included charger. And both have a curious feature: the batteries are dual.

Both phones start with Android 10 and ColorOS 7.2 layer version. They offer On-screen optical fingerprint reader, 5G connectivityThey include NFC and lack a headphone jack.

One last noteworthy detail is the range of finishes of the OPPO Reno4 Pro, especially with regard to colors. The rear ones are very striking, vibrant and unique, as is the case of the Pantone green finish.

OPPO Reno4 and OPPO Reno4 Pro price and availability

As usual at OPPO, both models have been presented in China and for the time being they will stay there. They can be booked in that country at the following prices:

OPPO Reno 4 5G with 8GB / 128GB: 2,999 yuan or 374 euros to change

OPPO Reno 4 5G with 8GB / 256GB: 3,299 yuan or 411 euros to change

OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G with 8GB / 128GB: 3,799 yuan or 473 euros to change

OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G with 12GB / 256GB: 4,299 yuan or 535 euros to change

