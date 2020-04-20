If anything is catching on this year, that’s the Lite models. After meeting the OPPO Find X2 and OPPO Find X2 Pro it is the turn of the smaller model, although still with 5G connectivity: the new OPPO Find X2 Lite.

Obviously, the OPPO Find X2 Lite lowers benefits in exchange for a more adjusted price. Therefore, it has a notch in the form of a drop instead of perforation on the screen, it mounts a quad camera with fewer megapixels and mount the Snapdragon 765G from Qualcomm.

OPPO Find X2 Lite datasheet

OPPO Find X2 Lite

screen

AMOLED 6.4 “

2400 x 1080

Dimensions and weight

160.3 x 74.3 x 7.96 mm

180 g

Processor

Snapdragon 765G

RAM

8 GB

Storage

128 GB

Frontal camera

32 MP f / 2.0

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.7

8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

2 MP f / 2.4 monochrome

2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh

Drums

4025 mAh

30W fast charge

Operating system

Android 10

ColorOS 7

Connectivity

5G SA / NSA

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

Minijack

Others

Fingerprint reader under the screen

Price

Determined

Snapdragon 765G and Quad Camera

Both the OPPO Find X2 and the OPPO Find X2 Pro had the Snapdragon 865 in their ranks, although the power has had to be decreased in the Lite version, as usual. OPPO opts in its Lite model for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, 7nm, with optimizations for gamers and that allows them to also offer 5G connectivity in its most economical model. Yes, 5G connectivity, which starts as NSA and will be updated with SA support and more bands, later.

As for the RAM, we have 8 GB and a storage in the terminal of 128 GB. The battery is for its part 4,025 mAh and has 30W fast charge, with USB-C connector and minijack.

As for the cameras, we have the quad combination that is almost becoming a classic at OPPO. A 48 megapixel main sensor f / 1.7, an 8 MP wide angle, a 2 MP monochrome sensor and a 2 MP one for portraits. Ahead, the selfie shooter is 32 megapixels and f / 2.0 aperture, built into a drop-shaped notch.

AMOLED and notch screen

While the other OPPO Find X2s raised the screen refresh rate, the OPPO Find X2 Lite maintains the usual 60Hz standard. Yes, the screen is AMOLED, 6.4 inches and with a resolution of 2400 x 1080. Another interesting point is that it has the integrated fingerprint reader under its surface.

The OPPO Find X series rose to fame for maximizing the screen with the motorized camera, although the OPPO Find X2 that we have known so far opted for perforation on the screen, double or single, depending on versions. The OPPO Find X2 Lite, however, includes a drop notch lifelong”.

OPPO Find X2 Lite versions and prices

The OPPO Find X2 Lite is officially listed on the OPPO website in Portugal, although details on its price or availability are not included, both in that region and in others. What we do know is that it is available in the two colors in the image above: black and white, as well as with a version of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

