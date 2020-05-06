Chevrolet raises prices by 4% and Trailblazer has an increase of R $ 9,940. Tracker now starts at R $ 85,190. Toyota Yaris also got more expensive

The high price festival has started. The start was made with Chevrolet, the market leader, which increased prices by 4% on average, despite its sales having fallen by almost 74% compared to April last year. “The industry has no space to lose money,” said GM President in South America, Carlos Zarlenga. He justified the increases by the high dollar (above R $ 5) and the fact that 40% of the contents of the cars are imported. With the new prices, the new Onix now costs R $ 53,050 and the old Onix Joy, from the previous generation, rose to R $ 52,150.

Chevrolet Joy, the old generation Onix, now costs R $ 52,150.

Photo: Disclosure

GM believes that other automakers will also raise the prices of their cars. The Trailblazer SUV had an increase of R $ 9,940, now costing R $ 257,490. The new Tracker, which led sales of SUVs in April, has not completed even three months with its launch prices. The entry-level version increased by R $ 3,290 and started to cost R $ 85,190, while the top-of-the-line version increased by R $ 4,490 and now costs R $ 116,490.

Toyota Yaris: hatchback version now starts at R $ 68,490.

Photo: Disclosure

Toyota also raised prices for the Yaris line. The car in its second increase of the year (the first had been in March). The most affordable Yaris Hatch 1.3 went from R $ 66,900 to R $ 68,490. The entry Yaris Sedan 1.5 went from R $ 68,990 to R $ 69,990. The top-of-the-line version of the Yaris Hatch, with a 1.5 engine, went up from R $ 83,490 to R $ 87,190. Only the X-Way 1.5 version had a reduction (R $ 500), now costing R $ 84,990. The top line of the Yaris Sedan went from R $ 87,990 to R $ 90,190.

See too:

Ford Ranger Storm, a pickup truck for those who enjoy off-road

.