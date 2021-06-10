New OnePlus Nord CE 5G: features, prices and availability

OnePlus again extends its mid-range phone catalog by launching the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. Is about a product of 299 euros which aims to highlight in three fundamental aspects: 5G connectivity, the good work of the Chinese brand in the field of software and internal components that are more than solvents.

Specifically, inside the OnePlus Nord CE 5G we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, which is accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 2.1 storage. A configuration of components that we have seen several times in other products of the competition – with good results.

Behind these elements is a 4,500 mAh battery capacity that can be fed quickly thanks to charging technology Warp Charge 30T Plus. This technology is slightly faster than the Warp Charge 30T, although the brand has not specified exactly what has changed. To avoid accelerated degradation, the phone charges more slowly at night.

As in other phones of the brand, The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. This, in addition, is based on AMOLED technology, has a size of 6.43 inches and a Full HD + resolution.

From behind, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a total of three camerass: a main 64 megapixel resolution with an aperture f / 1.79, accompanied by a wide angle and a black and white camera. Up front, the phone has a 16 megapixel camera.

What price and when will the OnePlus Nord CE 5G be sold?

This OnePlus phone will be on sale from June 21 both on the manufacturer’s website and on Amazon Spain. They can also be pre-purchased from June 12 on OnePlus.com, while on Amazon reservations will start this afternoon.

Simultaneously, OnePlus has announced that Community members will be able to get early access to OnePlus Nord CE 5G through Core Sales. These begin this afternoon and end on June 13 at 1:00 a.m. Those who buy it in this period, will receive the phone from June 14.

The prices of each version of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G are as follows:

The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant in Charcoal Ink. 299 euros, available only on the OnePlus website.The version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage in the colors Charcoal Ink and Blue Void. 329 euros, available both on Amazon and on the OnePlus website.The version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage in the colors Charcoal Ink, Silver Ray and Blue Void. 399 euros, available both on Amazon and on the OnePlus website.

