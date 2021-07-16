New OnePlus Buds Pro: the OnePlus Nord 2 will not come alone | Technology

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G would not arrive alone, the OnePlus Buds Pro headphones would accompany this terminal at its launch and would be the company’s most ambitious audio equipment.

The launch of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is scheduled for next month, August 22 is the date that the company has set for the official presentation of its new mid-range terminal with interesting features. It is the generational replacement for the OnePlus Nord, a resultón and balanced team.

In fact, the OnePlus Nord had a very good reception from users. That is why the expectations regarding the OnePlus Nord 2 5G are high, in principle a terminal that is practically identical in design and aesthetic lines is expected. Inside, the processor that will be mounted will be the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI.

The decision to include a MediaTek processor may not be too convincing for many users, but the truth is that in recent years the company has been doing very well and its processors offer more than solvent performance to users. Yes indeed, This terminal would not arrive alone and, is that the latest rumors have revealed that new headphones are expected.

The OnePlus Buds Pro would be the new headphones that would arrive together with the new OnePlus Nord 2 5G. These headphones would come with very interesting features and one of them would be adaptive noise cancellation. This adaptive noise cancellation would be similar to that of other products such as the Huawei FreeBuds Pro or Sony headphones..

OnePlus Nord is the brand’s bet to conquer the mid-range with weapons very similar to those offered in the OnePlus 8.

What this adaptive noise cancellation would do is adjust to the ambient noise at all times to eliminate external noises without having to change the cancellation modes manually. OROne of the features expected in these headphones is a fast charge, OnePlus has confirmed that in 10 minutes and via USB C the headphones would be charged.

On the subject of price, OnePlus has not said anything, although by carrying the Pro tagline, what is expected is that they have a high price tag.. They will remain competitive when compared to products from other brands. But it is true that the start may not be as attractive as other teams that have been around for a long time and have been prey to offers.