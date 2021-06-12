New one-off of the Bentley Continental GT Coupé V8 with a nautical inspiration

One of the most exquisite one-off that the British firm has conceived. The Bentley Continental GT V8 Coupé is presented in an exclusive and unique creation, developed in collaboration with a Dutch luxury yacht specialist. As you might expect, the interior is second to none.

Bentley’s customization department has no limits. His latest creation is based on the Bentley Continental GT V8 Coupe. The two-door sports car is presented with an interior inspired by the most exclusive nautical in the world, and especially in the decoration of the Dutch yacht Contest 59 CS, a boat with 18 meters in length to enjoy long trips across the sea.

Those of Bentley Design Services have demonstrated their experience in the sports car, a one-off that sports an attractive blue color on the body specially created for this model and for the boat. The ‘Light Sapphire’ is a shade that adds depth and elegance to the Continental GT, along with the chrome grille parts and inserts scattered around the door and rear panels.

Two matching creations, the luxury yacht Contest 59 CS and the Bentley Continental GT V8 Coupé

An exclusive one-off of the Bentley Continental GT V8 Coupé

The alloy wheels are new, with a very sporty design and revealing the powerful brake system with red painted calipers. Inside, this color also fills the cabin. The seats, door panels, steering wheel rim and dashboard sections are lined with leather in this color called “Hotspur Red” combined with beige sections, with the characteristic diamond pattern on the padding.

Diamond contrast stitching lines the entire interior with nothing less than 712 stitches, including also the door panels, using red thread to the embroidery of the brand’s emblem on the headrests of all seats. Even the Acantara roof sheathing is red. A special decoration that is completed with the wood veneer dashboard and door panels.

A unique creation for an exclusive owner of the Continental GT V8 Coupé, and also of the luxurious yacht who wished to have his two jewels to match. The British sports car is the most affordable of the firm, equipped with the well-known engine 4.0-liter V8 biturbo of the Volkswagen group, which develops a maximum power of 550 hp, which transfers to the asphalt through the 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Its benefits are heart attack, from zero to 100 km / h in 4 seconds and a top speed of 318 km / h.

The interior of the one-off of the Bentley Continental GT V8 Coupé is presented in a unique combination