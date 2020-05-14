The SIM card is essential in today’s society as it is necessary for the use of mobile phones and other compatible devices. Until we are socially and technically ready for the massive use of eSIM, this piece of plastic with a chip will remain vital. The problem is that the SIM cannot be reused when we change operators and it has become a fairly important source of contamination. For this reason, O2, Telefónica’s second brand, has launched remove a lot of plastic that it surrounded his SIM card and that it was useless.

O2 entered the Spanish market a while ago as a Movistar measure to counter the effect of the second brands of its competitors and its multi-brand strategy. Throughout this period, the firm has established itself as a good option to have a mobile or mobile combined with fiber. Of course, throughout their journey they have been adjusting many things, adding and removing rates, unifying conditions and making various changes. The last we know is related to SIM cards.

New O2 SIM card

Through a Twitter message, O2 confirms that “we have removed a lot of plastic that surrounded the SIM card and that it was useless. Less plastic, more sustainable. Less is more”. This release is accompanied by a short 15-second video that shows the change between the SIM and its packaging before and after.

The summary of the changes is the following:

51% reduction in the area of ​​the plastic holder where the SIM comes from.

61% reduction in the area of ​​the cardboard that surrounds the SIM.

Elimination of the plastic sleeve that wrapped the cardboard.

Replacing the plastic envelope from the logistics company shipment with a recycled paper envelope.

The truth is that the SIM card looks more and more like a obsolete item And many of us do not understand that the massive implementation of eSIM is taking so long. Meanwhile, initiatives like the one adopted by O2 are a good way to save on plastic and contribute to less waste of materials when the customer receives a new card or changes operator.

It must be made clear that this new SIM will only be delivered to new customers since the SIM, miniSIM or microSIM card itself has exactly the same design and features. The only thing that is improved is the use of plastic or the cover that comes to us by courier.