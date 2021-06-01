New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti: Features and Price

NVIDIA has just announced the release of two new RTX 3000 Series graphics cards. The first is the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, leaked a few days ago, which is based on the Ampere architecture and offers, according to NVIDIA, a performance 1.5 times higher than the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

The second is the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, which is the spiritual successor to the RTX 2070 Super. This GPU also promises a 1.5x performance improvement and comes with 8GB of GDDR6X memory. Both models will be available this month globally for 1,199 and 599 dollars, respectively.

NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti Datasheet

GEFORCE RTX 3090 *

GEFORCE RTX 3080 TI

GEFORCE RTX 3080 *

GEFORCE RTX 3070 TI

GEFORCE RTX 3070 *

GPU

Ampere GA102-300

Ampere GA102-225

Ampere GA102-200

Ampere GA104-400

Ampere GA104-300

LITHOGRAPHY

7 nm

7 nm

7 nm

7 nm

7 nm

CUDA CORES

10496

10240

8704

6144

5888

CLOCK FREQUENCY

1,700 MHz

1,670 MHz

1,710 MHz

1,770 MHz

1,730 MHz

GRAPHIC MEMORY

24 GB DDR6X

12 GB DDR6X

10 GB DDR6X

8 GB DDR6X

8 GB DDR6

MEMORY BUS

384 bit

384 bits

320 bit

256 bit

256 bit

BANCH WIDTH

19.5 Gbps

19 Gbps

19 Gbps

19 Gbps

16 Gbps

TDP

350 W

350 W

320 W

290 W

220 watts

PRICE

$ 1,499

$ 1,199

699 dollars

599 dollars

$ 499

The table includes the previous models for reference

More power with the latest NVIDIA technologies

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

As we can see in the technical sheet, the new Ti models offer a substantial improvement in terms of power and performance. The most powerful model is the RTX 3080 Ti, which is identical to the RTX 3080 in terms of design and ports, but offers a substantial improvement in VRAM, going from 10 GB to 12 GB DDR6X.

The recommended power requirements are the same as the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, i.e. 750W, although the RTX 3080 has a somewhat higher TDP, 350 W compared to 320 W of its little sister. There is also a generous rise in CUDA cores that bring them dangerously close to those of the RTX 3090.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti.

Something similar happens in the RTX 3070 Ti, which incorporates 6 GB of DDR6X memory (compared to the DDR6 memory of the previous model), more CUDA cores, a somewhat higher clock frequency, a significantly higher bandwidth and a TDP that is 70W higher than its sister. All for a $ 100 difference.

Needless to say, both models are compatible with NVIDIA gaming technologies such as ray tracing, DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, and NVIDIA Broadcast. In the same way, and as intended, these graphics cards are LHR-stamped, which means that your hash rate has dropped to persuade cryptocurrency miners.

Versions and price of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti

The new one NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti can be purchased from June 3 for $ 1,199, while the RTX 3070 Ti It will be available June 10 for $ 599. There will be Founders Edition versions and the assemblers will also launch their own models.