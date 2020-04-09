Poosh is the platform and portal with which Kourtney Kardashian she shares editorials, themes, interviews and videos that expose a healthy and natural lifestyle applied to the life of her and her children.

The content of her platform is divided into topics such as health, beauty, wellness, lifestyle, home and entertainment, which is why her sisters are often part of her publications.

Today, under this same line of curious data, Poosh surprised the public with a new nude on his Instagram. This publication highlights the importance or taste for long baths. The new content on the page shares how relaxing and important long, hot baths or showers can be.

In the image, the model appears on her back with her totally naked silhouette under a bath of crystals and light

View this post on Instagram Long, hot showers may be a stress-reliever, but the last 30 seconds are the ones that matter most. Poosh the link in our bio to learn how to score major beauty benefits. 📷: @sarashakeel #pooshtheboundaries A post shared by Poosh (@poosh) on Apr 8, 2020 at 6:16 pm PDT

Eiza González uncovers the smallest of her curves

Shakira asks that they let the children go outside and on Instagram they destroy her with tremendous criticism

Ninel Conde dressed her entire anatomy with subtle transparencies and delicate lace lines

Anna Wintour’s medical son is very ill after contracting coronavirus

.