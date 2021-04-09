New Noxia X10 and Nokia X20: two cheap phones with 5G and 3 years of updates

Finnish Nokia has launched two new phones focused on the lower-middle range, which land in the brand’s smartphone catalog under a hitherto unknown family.

Are the Nokia X10 and X20, two devices that Nokia defines as reliable terminals, which will offer a long useful life despite their low price. Along with them, the Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 also arrive.

The two devices have similar specifications and prices, as well as a design that shares several traits. This is everything you need to know about them:

Nokia X10, all the information

Nokia X10 Specifications Dimensions 168.94 x 79.7 x 9.1 mm

210 grams 6.67 inch LCD screen

450 nits

20: 9 Resolution FullHD + 2400 x 1080 pixels Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G RAM 6 GB Operating System Android 11 (Android One)

System and security updates (monthly) for 3 years Storage 64/128 GB CamerasRear 48 MP main

5 MP wide-angle camera

2 MP depth camera

2 MP macro camera

Frontal 8 MP Battery 4,470 mAh (charger not included) Others 3.5 mm audio jack, microSD, ZEISS optics, 5G, side fingerprint reader, Google Assistant button Starting price 309/349 euros

The Nokia X10 is the cheapest smartphone in this family. Count with one plastic body, whose front is occupied by a 6.67-inch LCD screen with holes in its upper central part, to house the 8 megapixel front camera.

This screen has a Full HD + resolution, and Nokia has decided not to jump on the high refresh rate screen bandwagon in this case.

The device has a fingerprint reader on one of its sides, as well as a button dedicated to invoking the Google Assistant.

Its interior is led by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor, accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of storage. Your battery has 4,470 mAh capacity, and the fact that the charger is not included in the box.

The operating system that gives life to the phone is Android 11 in its version based on the Android One initiative. Nokia is committed to keep the terminals updated to the latest version of Android for three years, in which security patches will also be released on a monthly basis.

In the field of photography, the Nokia X10 stands out for having a 48 megapixel resolution camera as the main sensor, accompanied by a secondary camera with ultra wide angle lens 5 megapixels, and two cameras of 2 megapixels each, depth and “macro” respectively.

Nokia X20, all the information

Nokia X20 Specifications Dimensions 168.94 x 79.7 x 9.1 mm

220 grams 6.67 inch LCD screen

450 nits

20: 9 Resolution FullHD + 2400 x 1080 pixels Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G RAM 8 GB Operating System Android 11 (Android One)

System and security updates (monthly) for 3 years Storage 128 GB CamerasRear 64 MP main

5 MP wide-angle camera

2 MP depth camera

2 MP macro camera

Frontal 32 MP Battery 4,470 mAh (charger not included) Others 3.5 mm audio jack, microSD, ZEISS optics, 5G, side fingerprint reader, Google Assistant button Starting price 379 euros

With a design traced to that of his younger brother, but a slightly higher weight, the Nokia X20 it sits at the top of Nokia’s affordable mid-range with some interesting enhancements.

The screen is the same as the Nokia X10. The processor and battery are also the same. Nevertheless, the Nokia X20 arrives in a single configuration of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

In addition, the camera system the phone level up by implementing a 64 megapixel main camera with ZEISS lens. The rest of the rear camera sensors are the same as those of the Nokia X10, and the Selfie camera happens to use a 32 megapixel sensor.

Price of Nokia X10 and X20

The two new Nokia smartphones will be sold in Europe at a price of 309 or 349 euros in the case of the Nokia X10, and 379 euros in the case of Nokia X20.

All models arrive no charger included, and this will be sold separately through the official online store of the brand.

NokiaBest Nokia phones

Enter Andro4all to read the full article

You can join us on Twitter, Facebook

Subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Recently posted on Andro4allHuawei Watch Fit Elegant Edition, analysis: elegance accompanied by a very complete sports section How to file the 2020 income statement from home with the realme Buds Air 2 mobile, analysis: noise cancellation for all budgets Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, analysis: an experience of high-end for much less money realme 8 Pro, review: raising the bar for photography with its 108MP camera OnePlus 9 Pro, review: Hasselblad puts the finishing touch to another near-excellent smartphone OnePlus 9, review: more reasons than ever to go for it little brotherHuawei FreeBuds 4i, analysis: design, sound and battery, the (almost) perfect team

The entry New Noxia X10 and Nokia X20: two cheap phones with 5G and 3 years of updates was first published on Andro4all.