new notifications, renewed FaceTime and more news

It is common for Apple to present the new generation of its mobile operating system during WWDC, and this year was not the exception. iOS 15 It is already a reality and it comes loaded with important news. In the first place, it stands out the complete renovation of FaceTime, an application that had been forgotten for several years. Now, however, it is transforming to stand up to other widely popular video calling platforms. They also highlight the notifications, which will receive additional options to organize them in a better way. We review all the news that will come to your iPhone this year.

FaceTime is renewed in iOS 15

Apple explains that they have worked for FaceTime video calls become more natural. In the first place, they will offer support for Spatial Audio, in such a way that it will be like talking to people in person. In addition, they rely on artificial intelligence to block ambient sound, thus achieving focus only on voices.

Another feature that debuts in the service is the Grid View. That is, a grid view quite similar to the one offered by platforms such as Zoom. Clearly, Apple’s idea is for FaceTime to become a serious alternative to the aforementioned service. If the above is not enough, now it will be possible to join video calls via the web on both Windows and Android, which will significantly expand the number of users who can take advantage of FaceTime.

To end the FaceTime topic, we can’t forget SharePlay, a function for share video and music with your contacts and enjoy them at the same time. And it is that the reproduction is synchronized so that all observe —or listen to— the content simultaneously. The best of all is that SharePlay It will not be limited to Apple Music or Apple TV + as the API will be available to developers. So far the participation of platforms such as Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max, Twitch, TikTok, Paramount +, NBA and Master Class has been confirmed. Be careful, because you can also share your iPhone screen for example, to receive assistance from a support team.

Summary of notifications and Focus

Yes, Apple finally introduced news for notifications. To be specific, iOS 15 will be able to group them – optionally – into a “Summary”. It basically consists of grouping them according to their type to send a single notification containing multiple alerts. For example, the news summary will collect all notifications from information apps. Instead of receiving an alert for each news item, you will only receive the summary notification in a period of time that you can set yourself.

The design of the summaries, in addition, easily distinguished from traditional notificationsas they are displayed in larger boxes that even include thumbnail images. You can see an example in the image below:

Focus is another feature that debuts in notifications. It is an alternative similar to “Do not disturb”, with the particularity that you can determine its operation based on your activities or the place where you are. For example, you can define what kind of notifications make sounds while you are in a meeting. You set the activities and the alerts that you accept for each one. We could say that it is a way of personalizing “Do not disturb”.

Photos

iOS 15 does not leave behind Photos, since Memories can now add background music to enhance your experiences while watching them. Are you one of the people who uses third-party applications to identify the text of your photos? You can forget about them now. Photos will be able to recognize the text to create a document or save a phone number, to mention just a couple of actions. Further, images will now appear in Spotlight searches, a feature that many users have been requesting for years.

Wallet wants to be your ID wallet

Starting with iOS 15, Wallet will allow you store your driver’s license or hotel digital key or office. It will even be possible use your iPhone as a digital ID at an airport. Apple promises that these items will be encrypted and fully protected thanks to Secure Enclave. It should be mentioned, however, that for the moment the Wallet news will only be available in the United States.

Developing…

