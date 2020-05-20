Antonio Lazcano and José Ramón Cossío pointed out that the lack of clarity in López Obrador’s strategy only increases uncertainty.

The scientist Antonio Lazcano and the retired minister José Ramón CossíoBoth members of the National College warned that the “New normal” for him coronavirus COVID-19 in Mexico, it should not be hasty.

In a text published this Wednesday by The New York Times, they affirmed that the lack of clarity in the strategy of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to combat the pandemic and to return to the new normal, “it only increases the uncertainty.”

They added that the federal government cannot precipitate said plan or evade the concrete data, since “there is a risk of prolonging the crisis and increase the dimensions of a disease“

In order not to make potentially wrong decisions, the solution is simple: it involves an act of modesty and open information. In a healthy democracy, the government and its officials have an obligation to open to public discussion – to citizens and experts – the analyzes, premises and data they use to support their decisions. It is urgent to do so now, as the number of cases continues to increase, ”they asserted.

The members of The National College They pointed out that the scenario in the country before the pandemic “makes this crisis can be disastrous”, since the Mexican health system was undermined, which was accentuated with the new government in the face of a “disorderly migration from the Popular Insurance to the Institute Health for Well-Being (INSABI) ”.

The text questions the Sentinel system epidemiological surveillance, since the authorities did not foresee that the SARS-CoV-2 it is an unknown pathogen.

After the apparent abandonment of the Sentinel system, the government has used a mathematical model in whose development the National Council for Science and Technology (Conacyt) has intervened and for which no specific data has been released. With the little information released, some specialists in Mexico and abroad have pointed out its limitations, “they indicated.

They added that the model used by the Health Secretary was not subjected to a process of discussion and criticism of the scientific community in Mexico, which prevented an expert and independent evaluation of the scientific premises that support it.

If the general population and their academic community in particular do not have access to information about the model, how can they discuss the foundations and decisions of the government? That is precisely the elemental basis of scientific work and of a society that is assumed to be democratic. In a crisis like the one we are experiencing, that opacity is inadmissible, ”they explained.

Lazcano and Cossío they asserted that the authorities “must share the assumptions on which they base their Models, its parameterization and the algorithms that they are being used so that their premises, methodologies, results and ranges of uncertainty are critically analyzed ”.

The above in order that the academic community can participate and collaborate to avoid major damage on this issue.

Before returning to the ‘new normality’, we should all know that data. And as long as there is no vaccine that protects at least 70 percent of the population, the virus will remain crouched among us and will maintain its high contagion and lethality power. We are very ignorant of SARS-Co-2 and it is expected that this first wave will be followed by others whose intensity we do not know, “they said.

They indicated that despite the fact that the “virus is genetically very stable”, vigilance must be maintained to detect mutations and the appearance of bacterial resistance to the antibiotics used in hospitals.

The Mexican government must know this as well as accept that the world stopped being what it was. Due to the conditions of this virus, we will not be able to finish the confinement without practicing contact tracking and applying numerous tests. Only through these we will know how many people are infected and where they are located, so we can plan a staggered, highly regionalized and intermittent return that avoids overloading our health system, ”they concluded.

With information from The New York Times