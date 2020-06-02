The delay in detecting cases and deaths from coronavirus makes it impossible to know if the curve “flattened out,” the Spanish newspaper El País warned.

On the first day of the call “New Normal”In Mexico, the Spanish newspaper El País analyzed the end of the National Day of Healthy Distance and highlighted the fact that the data presented by the Federal Government is confusing.

The newspaper noted that many citizens will possibly continue the lockdown before the uncertainty in the information presented daily by health authorities. Daily, the Ministry of Health reports not only the number of deaths that have been recorded in the last 24 hours, but many are deaths that occurred in days or even weeks past.

The delay in detecting cases and deaths due to coronaviruses makes it impossible to know whether “flattened the curve“, As the Health authorities have maintained.

Only by having the data in real time can one speak of flattening the curve, ”said Héctor Raúl Pérez Gómez, an infectologist at the University of Guadalajara.

Mexico reaches the “New Normal” with more than 10 thousand deaths from coronavirus and with almost 17 thousand new cases of COVID-19 in the last two weeks. Although a strategy to resume economic and social activities is already outlined, the Government has insisted that this does not mean that “the pandemic is over.”

In the last days, Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, has reiterated that the epidemic is not over and that it is important to continue with the measures of confinement and social distancing.

El País highlighted that, if half the pandemic has passed and everything starts to get better, “perhaps Mexico will end this crisis with tolerable figures if the criterion is a comparison with other countries.”

Until June 1, nationwide the occupation of beds general hospitalization SARI (Serious Acute Respiratory Infection) is 45 percent, while that of fan beds it is 37 percent.

With information from El País and López-Dóriga Digital