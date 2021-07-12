New Nokia Noise Canceling Earbuds: features price data sheet

Nokia goes one step further in its commitment to fully wireless headphones. After learning about the Nokia Lite Earbuds and Power Earbuds, Nokia Noise Canceling Earbuds now arrive in Europe, which as its name suggests, are characterized by offering active noise cancellation, being the first headphones from HMD Global to offer it.

These are the characteristics of the new Nokia TWS, with an ambient mode to listen to what surrounds us and a Active noise cancellation that blocks background noise of up to 25 dB.

Nokia Noise Canceling Earbuds data sheet

Nokia Noise Canceling Earbuds (BH-805)

Noise Cancellation

Active (up to 25 dB)

Driver unit

13mm graphene

Drums

45 mAh (up to 5 hours)



Charger with 400 mAh (up to 20 hours)

Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.0

Endurance

IPX5

Others

Gesture control, room mode, 4 indicator LEDs, USB type C

Price

99.99 euros

13mm drivers and active noise cancellation

The Nokia Noise Canceling Earbuds, whose model number is BH-805, are a clear step forward when it comes to sound quality. Compared to the Power Earbuds and their 6mm driver unit, now we have 13 mm drivers, which should be a leap in power.

This increase in size is accompanied by active noise cancellation. In previous models Nokia was betting on a passive hybrid cancellation, but with these headphones it is equal to its competitors and we are promised the cancellation of all background noises of up to 25 dB. A noise cancellation accompanied by a ambient mode to let concrete tones passs.

For the battery we have 45 mAh in each headset. Theoretically we will get up to five hours of playback, reducing to four hours of playback with active noise cancellation. The charging base has an additional 400 mAh that will extend this autonomy up to 20 hours.

Four LEDs will serve to know the battery level and it can be recharged through the USB type C port. At the connectivity level, Nokia headphones are compatible with Google Assistant and comes with Bluetooth 5.0.

Versions and price of the Nokia Noise Canceling Earbuds

Nokia Noise Canceling Earbuds are available at two colors: blue and black. Its official price is 99.99 euros. They are already available in Europe, although their availability in Spain has not yet been specified.

More information | Nokia