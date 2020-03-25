Nokia It is another of the manufacturers that is taking advantage of nostalgia to claim a place in the mobile phone industry. Today, surprisingly, the mythical 5310 XpressMusic resurrected, a terminal that triumphed during 2007, just before the absolute dominance of smartphones. Although the new proposal has renounced the name “XpressMusic”, Preserves its physical keyboard and distinctive panel with music controls.

Its design, in fact, is quite similar to the one that came out more than a decade ago. However, they have now removed the side frames to give it a more modern look. The edges remain red and now the right side incorporates the volume controls. The left continues to offer traditional music playback buttons.

If it is still not clear that the model is still focused on audio playback, Nokia has integrated a pair of stereo speakers in the frontal region and also has support for FM radio. Of course, it has jack port 3.5 mm to connect headphones and micro USB.

The new Nokia 5310 incorporates the Nokia Series 30+ operating system

The screen is QVGA and measures 2.4 inchs. The RAM memory, meanwhile, is 8 MB and internal storage of 16 MBhowever it does include a card slot microSD up to 32GB. On the front surface we find a VGA camera with flash. The battery, in addition to being removable, boasts a 1200 mAh capacity; it can last up to 30 days idle when using a single SIM, or 22 if using the second Mini SIM card slot.

It does not incorporate Android as an operating system, but Nokia Series 30+. This could be a negative point for some consumers, since they will not have the possibility to install applications like WhatsApp. Finally, the phone has support for Bluetooth 3.0. The new Nokia 5310, available in black / red and white / red variants, will arrive in Europe during April and will be priced at 39 euros.

👇 More in Explica.co