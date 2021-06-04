New nissan x-trail connect new editions with maximum connectivity and technology

Nissan just updated your X-Trail pickup for this year in Colombia and renamed it as Connect because it gave the highest level in connectivity and driving technologies for this SUV that will maintain its current aesthetics and mechanics.

Greater connectivity

Thus, the new Nissan X-Trail Connect it will maintain its capacity for 7 passengers but will receive a higher level of interior equipment than in terms of connectivity offers a new infotainment system.

This incorporates a 7 inch color touch screen and it is compatible with Android Auto and Apple Car Play systems so it will allow the use of applications such as Waze, Spotify, Google Maps, among other.

Nissan X-Trail 2021

For the top version it will have navigation system that allows the applications of the mobile device to be played more easily on the screen and its handling is easier thanks to the side buttons.

Nissan X-Trail 2021

In terms of safety, the new Nissan X-Trail Connect bring

various security systems as standard, such as:

Smart trace active control

Technology that helps maintain control when cornering by identifying the trace and, if necessary, can brake each wheel individually to help drive confidently and reduce understeer conditions.

Intelligent Active Ride Control

Apply the brakes and adjust engine torque to reduce “pitch” caused by bumps in the road. Provides additional comfort on the move, especially for rear passengers.

Intelligent Active Engine Brake

Upon slowing down, the system senses the condition and uses the Xtronic® CVT transmission for engine ‘braking’.

To the previous systems are added the traction control, hill start and descent control, vehicle dynamic control system, front and rear parking sensors and 6 airbags.

Nissan X-Trail 2021

The top edition of the new Nissan X-Trail Connect add in your team:

Forward collision alert

Intelligent Emergency Braking Assistant

Blind spot alert

Cross traffic alert

Peripheral Vision Monitor with moving object detector thanks to a four-camera system that gives a 360 ° view and incorporates Moving Object Detector technology, a visual and acoustic alert that indicates movement on the periphery of the same.

Nissan X-Trail Connect

Mechanics unchanged

The engine is maintained 2.5 liters what delivers 170HP Y 223 Nm of torque and that is attached to a box CVT with 7-speed simulation and traction 4×2 or 4×4.

Nissan X-Trail Connect

Prices and versions Of the new Nissan X-Trail Connect 2021.

Advance Connect 4×2: 119,990,000 pesos.

Exclusive Connect 4×4: 132,990,000 pesos.

Nissan X-Trail Connect