When we talk about Nintendo Switch We all have in mind the Nintendo hybrid that is characterized by being hybrid and by coupling / uncoupling its controls, thus allowing enough game modes on the same console. But, although it is true that for most games these controls are quite functional, for others it can become a more forced way of playing. That is what the Japanese company is thinking Thanko, which has developed a new peripheral for our Nintendo Switch to be able to enjoy various games from a more classic point of view.

Fighting games like the classic Street Fighter, which were characterized by their beginnings in Arcadian, and after the release of other accessories to aesthetically turn your Nintendo Switch into an arcade, now they can be enjoyed with the support compatible with the Nintendo console that allows you to have the configuration of buttons as if one of these arcade machines concerned. For this, the Japanese company has designed a support for the console that has a connector compatible with it, counting the support with the classic buttons in the arrangement of arcade games. This allows greater comfort in this type of games since you use the Joystick and all the button configuration with one hand arranged in three rows in which the buttons are much more large and comfortableIn addition, the support allows you to charge the console while using it so that we can enjoy hours and hours playing with this system without worrying about the battery.

It is clear that if you miss those afternoons of your childhood in the arcade playing with your friends, this peripheral is made especially for you since you will be able to play classic games with it and remember that nostalgic time playing with your friends, in addition to the support There is the option to connect this “remote” via cable to play more comfortably if you prefer. So you know, this new game mode joins the campus that the console already has (like the SNES, the command of NES and GameCube for example) to provide us hours and hours of fun at a price of € 41.22 (4980 yen) being able to buy online from this link … although keep in mind that the store is in perfect Japanese, so they may not accept orders from outside Japan.

