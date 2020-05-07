Lovers of the romantic-comedy genre will have read (or at least heard of) the book saga In Valeria’s Shoes, written by Valencian Elísabet Benavent. Surely the key to his success is in his agile style, easy to read, entertaining and fun, the truth is that whatever it is, Valeria engages.

That may be why Netflix has set its sights on such a successful book saga to produce its new series Valeria that it will be available on Netflix from May 8. Valeria promises to be, like her eponymous books, an easy to digest, entertaining and fun series.

What is the Valeria series about?

Valeria is a young writer in crisis. In emotional crisis (her marriage does not work) and in professional crisis (she is stuck at the beginning of a book that has been saying it is almost finished for some time).

Faced with so much crisis, Valeria takes refuge in her three friends: Lola, Nerea and Carmen. Three great supports for the protagonist, but which in turn are also involved in love affairs, dramas and other series of problems that will shape the story of Valeria.

Who performs at Valeria?

In the Valeria series we will see familiar faces and faces to be known. Among them is Diana Gómez, whom you will have seen in the movie Eloise or in a fleeting way in the successful series La Casa de Papel. Diana will play the starring role of Valeria.

Her group of friends will be represented by Silma López, Paula Malia and Teresa Riott. All of them with little presence in other popular series yet, but with an important professional career in the world of acting.

We will also see Maxi Iglesias, who has already worked in the series Physics and Chemistry, act as Victor and Ibrahim Al Shami will act as Adrian. We can also see the faces of other actors such as Aitor Luna (Los hombres de Paco) or Eva Martín (Merli).

Where can I see Valeria?

As we stated above, you will be able to see Valeria on the Netflix platform. Netflix has stopped offering the free trial period of one month, so if you want to access the platform you will have to subscribe to one of their plans.

The cheapest plan is 7.99 euros per month, although you can also get the premium plan and share the account with three other friends to divide expenses. We recommend that you take a look at the Netflix website so that you can consult all their plans and available prices.

