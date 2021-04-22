New Netflix content arrives for this April 22! | AFP

The weekend is approaching and many were surely already looking forward to the new ones premieres of the Netflix platform, you will surely be interested in knowing what will be available on the platform for this April 22.

It was from August 29, 1997 that the Netflix company has delighted with the content it provides to subscribers, after 24 years it has improved not only the service but also the quality and content it offers in its catalog.

Undoubtedly, this platform continues to be one of the most popular in this new digital era, every month they present new and above all entertaining content, know the trailer for “Life in Color with David Attennborougt”, we will share it with you right away.

With entertaining material for both children and adults, Netflix offers a wide variety of films, series Y documentaries With whom you will surely be more than delighted, in fact the premiere of this April 22 is a docuseries that talks about nature.

Usually adults are the ones who are attracted to attention, however, if you are young, it would be good for you to know a little more about this type of content, with the aim of expanding your culture a bit, you don’t think so.

The objective of the premiere of this new documentary is to commemorate Earth Day, so the platform embarks on an adventure in nature with “Life in Color with David Attennborougt“During this project we will see how animals use colors in order to survive in nature.

“Animals can use colors for different reasons”, is what is mentioned at the beginning of the video, some of them do it to find their partner, defend themselves from an enemy or hide from him, for years we have admired nature and the striking colors that come from it as well as from its inhabitants, now we will have the opportunity to learn a little more about their objective.

The video trailer has already been shared on some social networks and also on YouTube, as you could already see, it was launched on the official Netflix channel and already has more than 153 views.

Experience a world that has been hidden from our eyes for a long time, “video description.

Some of the netizens who commented on the video are excited that the narrator is the renowned British scientist and one of the most important and recognized naturalist popularizers on television David Frederick Attenborough known only as David attenborough 94-year-old who is considered an institution in the scientific field and also one of the pioneers in presenting documentaries related to nature.

That is why you will surely have the emotion to know, at least the voice, of an expert in the field and you will also enjoy the colorful content that the beauty of nature will give us.

Within the documentary, from what can be seen in the one and a half minute trailer, we will be able to see not only mammals, but also certain fish, amphibians and birds, since the beginning of the video until we finish we find a wide variety of colors that immediately capture the attention of anyone.

At the moment Netflix continues to be the leading entertainment platform, to date it has more than 204 million already paid memberships in around 190 countries, where millions enjoy their favorite content continuously.

Every day more and better entertainment content for the family is released, without a doubt it will be difficult for another platform to take the place of Netflix.