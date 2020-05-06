This port works in 4K and it even has Ray Tracing through Reshade, with a fairly high image quality that can reach that offered by high-resolution textures in the best Nintendo 64 emulators. The port can be downloaded by doing a little research on the Internet, but both its creator and those who are Uploading game videos to YouTube does not link for legal reasons.

The port came to light this weekend on the YouTube channel of Unreal. Nintendo is the enemy of everything that is emulators or unauthorized content, since in addition to Nintendo eShop You can buy Super Mario 64 to play it on consoles like Nintendo Switch for 9.90 euros. Therefore, an unauthorized copy like this has a direct impact on the company’s income. These days, Nintendo has also been affected by a large internal leak that affects Wii, Gamecube and Nintendo 64, where identical Chinese clones of Wii U may begin to appear.

This version, as highlighted by the Unreal channel, is not run on an emulator, rather it is a native port. Be that as it may, these types of remakes or ports usually receive all the fury of Nintendo’s legal department, despite the fact that what they do is keep reading these games and adapt them to today’s playable elements, such as higher resolution or even improvement in mechanics when using a new engine. For example, from the same Unreal channel, we found a part of the game made with Unreal Engine 4 that looks spectacular.

The method that they have also used for their launch is quite curious, since normally these types of projects are usually announced well in advance. The problem is that those projects quickly receive a letter from Nintendo threatening them with legal action, and they are forced to abandon the project. In the case of Super Mario 64, having already launched the game directly, there is no card or threat involved.

There are rumors of a remake of Super Mario 64 for this year

At the moment, the only hope of being able to play such a title officially is the fact that there have been strong rumors for a month that Nintendo is working on a remastered version of Super Mario 64 for the Nintendo Switch and that it would see the light of day. same year. In addition, it could open the closure to remastering of other Nintendo 64 titles. Perhaps for this reason, they have been in such a hurry to remove the video from the Unreal channel.