New names for The Revival components. Although we do not know what name as tag team they will use yet, we already know their new names.

New names for The Revival components

Yesterday Friday we experienced the dismissal by WWE of the components of The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. The dismissal came after several months of tug-of-war and with continued requests for the release of their contracts by the two fighters.

Both fighters have obtained freedom immediately and can sign for any company whenever they want, although the truth is that the time is not the most ideal with the world situation created by the Covid-19.

In any case, the wrestlers have not wasted time and yesterday they already announced their first shirt as an independent tag team put up for sale and they did so through their Twitter accounts, which in turn revealed the new names of the fighters.

Now Scott Dawson will be known as Dax Hardwood, while his partner Dash Wilder, will use the name of Cash Wheleer. The shirt also seems that the members have on their shoulders titles that have been blurred or disintegrated. Here we leave you the images of the two tweets

Remember that Planeta Wrestling, WWE’s number one website in Spanish continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!