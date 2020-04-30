New name for the tag team of Ricochet and Cedric Alexander

New name for the tag team of Ricochet and Cedric Alexander

Ricochet and Cedric Alexander indicated that their new tag team name is Too Fly after this week’s Monday Night RAW victory over WWE NXT superstars Ever-Rise. They have since tweeted that show “2 Fly Crew” as the name of their new team.

# 2FlyCrew https://t.co/fn2MEUrzNy – Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) April 29, 2020

See you next week! # 2FlyCrew https://t.co/BpexYHZvHS – Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) April 28, 2020

# 2FlyCrew https://t.co/Pn99OL2XUr – Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) April 28, 2020

Cedric and Ricochet will continue their career together next week in the next edition of Monday Night RAW. Too Fly will face NXT superstars Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne, who will be led by Montel Vontavious Porter.

Too Fly Training

Ricochet started teaming up with Cedric Alexander in the post-Wrestlemania RAW edition facing Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch and taking the win in a quick fight.

The subsequent weeks they faced Viking Raiders, Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink and in the last edition of RAW, the Ever-Rise dupa. Since Too Fly was formed, they have had 3 victories and one defeat that was against former couple champions The Viking Raiders

