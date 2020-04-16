New name for Killer Kross on NXT. The first shirt for sale of the fighter has released the new name that will have in the yellow and black brand.

After several weeks hinting at his appearance, the new NXT signing, Killer Kross finally appeared on last night’s NXT episode, attacking Tommaso Ciampa to close the program, inserting itself in the main image of the event immediately.

However, you may have noticed that his name was not mentioned in the air. That is because it has a new name, since the viewers who are at the jump saw a new shirt in the WWE store.

That’s right, now it’s called Karrion Kross. Karrion is the decomposing meat of dead animals (with a K at the beginning), which in Spanish would be called carrion. So the name of Kross Carrion It is the literal translation of his name in English.

Now we will see how his character evolves since it seems that we already have the first rivalry for the fighter in NXT. We must not forget that in the final scene where he attacked Ciampa we also saw women’s high heels, which indicated that Scarlett was with the fighter at the time of the attack.

