New MVIS and CryptoCompare Index to Indicate Ethereum Price for Derivatives and ETP

EBR is a tool for those who want to build financial projects based on ether.

Among the exchanges reviewed by EBR are Gemini, Coinbase, and Kraken.

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS), the company that developed the first indices for digital assets, together with CryptoCompare, a leader in digital asset data, announced on Saturday, March 24, the launch of the MVIS CryptoCompare Ethereum Benchmark Rate (EBR) index. .

According to the announcement that was published through a press release, EBR is designed to update Ethereum price in dollars every hour.

We are pleased to release this index, which is designed to provide a price for Ethereum that is difficult to manipulate. Thomas Kettner, Managing Director of MVIS

EBR is a tool for those funds, asset managers, and exchanges that want to build financial products within the Ethereum network, such as ETP (exchange traded product) and derivatives. In addition, in the future it could also be used for ETF (traded investment fund) that are based on ether.

The launch of the MVIS CryptoCompare Ethereum Benchmark Rate will be key in helping institutional investors gain greater exposure to Ethereum and bring new players to the market. Charles Hayter, CEO and Co-Founder of CryptoCompare

EBR is based on a quantity-weighted median price average, and it is updated hourly by adding the transaction prices of the five main exchanges, these are, Coinbase, Gemini, Bitstamp, Kraken, and itBit.

The launch of EBR, according to MVIS CEO Thomas Kettner, complements the Bitcoin index (BBR) which both companies launched last year becoming a popular benchmark, to the point of being used in bitcoin ETFs like those offered by VanEck.

With this launch, EBR joins other cryptocurrency indices such as the Bitpanda Crypto Index. The Bitpanda exchange index not only reflects the price of Ethereum, but also of Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash and Polkadot.