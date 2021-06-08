New MSI Workstations with the Latest from Intel and NVIDIA

MSI has introduced a major update to its line of portable workstations, refreshed inside and out with the latest Intel processors and the most advanced NVIDIA professional graphics cards.

MSI has an outstanding catalog of high-performance gaming equipment and its presentation at Computex 2021 under the slogan “technology meets design” has been a good sample where we have been able to see well-known products and other completely new laptops, desktops , monitors, graphics cards, motherboards or accessories.

The manufacturer also offers solutions for the professional segment where it stands out the recently renewed «Creator» series and the workstations for which it has just presented an update with the aim of providing greater visual precision and greater computing power.

New MSI Workstations

Whether users work with large and complex CAD models in the office, or need to commute to and from the office, MSI Workstations can handle the heaviest workloads and are delivered recognized and certified by ISV software such as Vectorworks, Enscape , Autodesk, Ansys and Solidworks.

With security in mind as a priority for the professional market, these computers are equipped with first-class TPM 2.0 privacy protection, Windows Hello authentication, BIOS lockout, and hard disk lock to ensure data protection.

MSI WS

The new WS series combines portability and performance in a sleek and stylish design. Ideal for the most advanced tasks, the new WS76 features a 4K mini-LED display HDR1000 certified that allows more detailed control of highlights and shadows, producing more realistic images.

They are available in two models (WS66 and WS76) with screen size of 15.6 and 17.3 inches and both are equipped with 11th generation Intel processors up to Core i9 and professional graphics cards from the RTX A5000 series. With mobility in mind, the series is equipped with the highest capacity battery in a notebook, 99.9 Whr, as well as advanced connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4.

MSI WE

Another of the updated series arrives with the model WE76. It features a 4K resolution display with 100% coverage of the AdobeRGB and Delta E <2 color gamut, with each display factory calibrated and verified by Calman. To meet mobility needs, the series has a wide variety of ports for multitasking use, such as Thunderbolt for fast charging and connectivity.

CPU and GPU options are the same as previous models with the latest from Intel and NVIDIA, as well as MSI’s exclusive Cooler Boost 5 cooling system, allowing users to unleash their full potential without worrying about overheating.

MSI WF

This series is intended to offer mobile workstation performance for all budgets. Includes two versions WF76 17.3-inch and WF66 15.6-inch, with a simple and professional design, IPS FHD 144 Hz displays, Intel Core i7 processors, NVIDIA RTX A2000 professional graphics and updated connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.2.

Like their bigger brothers, they offer high-capacity batteries and generous servings of DDR4-3200 memory and PCI solid-state drives for internal storage. There is no lack of ISV certification and security with a TPM module, fingerprint reader, Windows Hello authentication and BIOS and storage lock.