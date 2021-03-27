New movie law promoted by Morena could be a nightmare for independent distributors – Tomatazos

The pandemic has been a severe blow to the lifestyle of millions of people. Regardless of social class, the freedom cut was the same for everyone, movement limitations spread everywhere in the world and Mexico suffered it as one of the countries with the most cases and deaths. The film industry was also hit hard, including Mexico, but things could get more complicated. Through El Universal, a new law is reported that would make Mexican film distributors pay a 15% on-screen fee; several of them are already protesting the prospect.

Between budget cuts, a shortage of new releases, a low influx in cinemas and many other disadvantages, the film industry in Mexico can hardly breathe during this pandemic. Now the spotlight points to Ricardo Monreal, Senator of the Congress of the Union on behalf of Morena, who is promoting a new film law that will seek to collect fees for cinema in Mexico, which directly affects independent distributors such as Corazón Films, Tulip Pictures, Latam Producciones, Nueva Era Films, Zima Entertainment, Cine CANIBAL, Sky Media Distribución, Wing Films and Star Castle. Businessman David chelminsky, from Zima, spoke out against the initiative, assuring that this law will only harm the national industry, as well as the many jobs that are generated thanks to it:

It is not anger, it is concern and it is wanting to transmit a message to the people who make public policies about what happens to us and how we see the issue. The 15% quota to the only ones that would affect will be independent distributors, because exhibitors are not going to take timetables from the big films in the studios (to comply with the percentage), because they are the ones that generate the most income.

Some of the many films that the aforementioned distributors have been in charge of bringing to the national billboard are I Don’t Know If Cut My Veins Or Let Me Long – 100%, Colosio: the murder, La Camarista – 92%, Herod’s Law – 68%, Green Book: A Friendship Without Borders – 78%, A Fantastic Woman – 94% and La La Land: A Love Story – 92%. Will we see any progress in the new law promoted by Morena or will those in charge of distributing cinema in Mexico be able to breathe more or less calm? Things are increasingly difficult for those who live from the seventh art in the national territory.

The pandemic has had very negative effects on the national industry. Cinemas were forced to close their doors until further notice, and although many have already opened, the influx is quite low, very far from what was previously known. On the other hand, the companies in charge of producing films and television had no alternative either and they observed a brake in their activities that for a long time they believed unstoppable. Although the vaccine is already beginning to circulate, it will be a very slow process until the population feels the confidence to return to the rooms.

The film industry in Hollywood is not better, either. Countless premieres were delayed until 2021 as few shown in 2020 resulted in complete flops. The streaming industry was the most benefited of all, with Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max as the most successful of the moment thanks to their continuous releases; the last two have shone on social media thanks to releases like Soul – 97%, Raya and The Last Dragon – 97% and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. 2021 still looks uncertain for the movie chains, so we hope that 2022 will bring better things for the premieres.

