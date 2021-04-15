New movie for Natalie Portman: ‘The days of abandonment’

The actress herself will produce the project The film is currently in pre-production

Natalie Portman will be the executive producer and protagonist of ‘The days of abandonment’, for HBO Films, a project that is currently in pre-production. Maggie betts will write and direct the adaptation of the best-selling novel by Elena Ferrante, and she will also be the executive producer of the film along with the author.

The story follows Tess (Portman), a woman who gave up her own dreams for a stable home life, only to find her world slipping off its axis when she is in turn abandoned by her husband. According to HBO, the film will be “a boundless and visceral journey into the mind of a woman in crisis as she faces the norms of motherhood and female identity as Tess traverses the darkest confines of her own psyche.”

Portman will executive produce alongside Sophie Mas through her MountainA banner, and will be joined by Maven Screen Media. HBO Films will also produce the film in association with Medusa.

“The days of abandonment” will serve as a meeting between Betts and Maven Screen Media, which produced “Noviciate.” That movie starred Margaret qualley, where she played a young woman who begins to question her faith while training to become a nun, and earned Betts the award for best director at Sundance. Maven is dedicated to addressing the gender gap in film, focusing on narratives told through the female lens.

Portman is also dedicated to telling women-driven stories at MountainA, which is behind Apple’s upcoming limited series, ‘Lady in the Lake.’ Portman will make her television acting debut on the series, which pairs her with Lupita Nyong’o.

‘The Days of Abandonment’ was previously made into an acclaimed 2005 Italian film by the director Roberto Faenza. In the meantime, Maggie gyllenhaal will make her directorial debut with an upcoming adaptation of Ferrante’s 2008 book, ‘The Dark Daughter,’ starring Olivia colman Y Dakota johnson. Ferrante’s novel ‘The Great Friend’ became an HBO series in 2018 that was produced by Fandango. Additionally, a series based on Ferrante’s latest novel, ‘The Lying Life of Adults’, is currently in development on Netflix.

