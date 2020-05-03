The day has come for the Illinois company. Today finally all the details of the new Motorola Edge and Edge +, two terminals with which the firm intends to return to the top with an avant-garde design and specifications worthy of the highest range. Keep reading and we will tell you how are these new high-end smartphones with which you want to return to the top.

Cascading screen and 5G

With these credentials we could talk about some Android phones on the market, and more than one would be surprised that this is the new Motorola Edge. This device was leaked a day before its presentation, but today we finally have its technical sheet in front and all the details are officially known.

The version Edge it has a cascading screen that takes advantage of the edges, but in its official count it has 6.67 inches in FullHD + resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. It also has a hole in the upper left where a front camera of 25 MPX no less. These characteristics are shared with his older brother, where he differs in the sections that we tell you below.

At the back, we are in vertical arrangement a 64 MPX main lens accompanied by a 16 MPX wide angle and an 8 MPX telephoto lens. Inside we find a powerful processor Snapdragon 765 with 5G connectivity integrated as standard. It will rely on a configuration of 4 or 6 GB of RAM, while internal memory only goes up to 128 GB. Among other details, beyond the typical WiFi, Bluetooth and NFC sensors, we find a battery that reaches the 4,500 mAh with fast charge.

More power and better photography

After taking a look at this new Motorola terminal, it’s time to take a look at the Motorola Edge +. You already know the front part because it is exactly the same as the previous one. The big difference is at the rear. Here we find a 108 MPX main sensor, 16 MPX wide angle and 8 MPX telephoto lens capable of recording 6K video.

As for the interior of the device, it will be governed by Snapdragon 865 also with integrated 5G and increase the battery until you reach some impressive 5,000 mAh. Before we forget, both devices will have Android 10 inside as well as a fingerprint sensor located under the screen.

Price and availability

Now that you know the Motorola Edge and Edge + The moment you are waiting for: price and availability. At the moment there is no data on the standard model in terms of cost and launch, but in the case of the Edge + we know that it will cost no less than 1,199 euros and will arrive throughout the month of May.