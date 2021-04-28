new more versatile range with an ecological touch

A very interesting option for those looking for a versatile laptop that allows them to play content or play anywhere.

This range of laptops has been updated with a more compact and lightweight design and feature optional WiFi 6 for secure connectivity, both at home and in public spaces. Plus, they are built with the environment in mind, and are already among HP’s most sustainable consumer notebooks to date. Coupled with the higher screen-to-body ratio for a x360 display device, users can enjoy better entertainment and lighter weight for easier mobility.

Sustainable design

Designed with the environment in mind, the Pavilion x360 14 has used at least one plastic bottle salvaged from the sea to manufacture. It has a more premium configuration that has recycled aluminum in the keyboard cover, which reduces the generation of waste in its production. It is also EPEAT Gold and Energy Star certified.

Live entertainment

With a micro edge on all four sides, this device has a screen-to-body ratio of up to 88.92%, the highest ever conceived for an HP convertible. These reduced edge dimensions offer users more room on the screen to ensure an immersive entertainment experience.

Lightness and mobility

These devices feature a 12mm reduction in dimension, contributing to a 6% decrease in overall volume and a lighter weight of 1,509kg, making them HP’s lightest Pavilion convertibles. Its connection capacity is expanded with the optional WiFi 6 2 × 2 ax 1 and 1 × 2 ax connection for fast connectivity in homes with many people or anywhere with many people connected.

From 649 euros

www.hp.es