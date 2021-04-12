new, more picturesque and complete version

The Fiat Tipo is a model that is going something unnoticed in the compact segment. Available with a five-door body, in sedan and station wagon format, the Italian wants to reinforce its position as a vehicle with good value for money. It does so with the launch of the new Fiat Type City Sport, a level of equipment that combines a differentiated design and an interesting endowment both in technology and in security systems.

Fiat has changed its strategy with this model and now offers it in various “flavors” different, as we could already see with the Type Sport or the Type Cross. In this case, it is about giving a differentiated option by style, having an exterior with specific details. In this section, the exclusive Metropoli Gray color, the 18 inch wheels and numerous glossy black accents. The front grill, the mirrors, the door handles and some moldings are in that color. Receive the brand’s new logo and “Sport” emblems.

Among its equipment stand out the Full-LED headlights as standard and also an interior loaded with novelties. The Fiat Tipo City Sport debuts a new 7-inch digital four, in addition to bringing the Uconnect 5 multimedia system with the 10.25 inch touch screen. It stands out for its connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly, allowing you to save up to 5 settings. There is no lack of details in this version, such as the sports steering wheel or the black headliner.

It is completed with the Keyless Entry / Go system, for keyless entry and start and with a series of driving aids among which is the adaptive high beam. Optionally, it also offers the D-Fence by Mopar pack that we have seen in other examples and that serves for a complete disinfection of the passenger compartment. The Fiat Tipo City Sport is available in the 5-door and station wagon bodies with two mechanics. You can choose the diesel 1.6 Multijet 130 hp or the new gasoline 1.0 GSE with three cylinders and 100 hp.

Photo gallery:

